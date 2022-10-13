Facing backlash from the United States, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied accusations that the decision by the OPEC+ oil producer group to cut production by 2 million barrels a day was politically motivated.

"Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil. We don't see oil as a weapon. We see oil as our commodity. Our objective is to bring stability to the oil market," Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told news channel CNN.

He added that the decision was purely economic "to maintain stability in the oil markets."

"Saudi Arabia is taking the side of trying to ensure the stability of the oil markets," al-Jubeir said, adding it is not siding with Russia on this issue.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia that it will face consequences from the oil production cut, adding that Washington will "rethink" its relationship with Riyadh.

"There's going to be some consequences for what they've done with Russia," Biden said in an interview with CNN.

His remarks came after an Oct. 5 decision by OPEC and Russia, also known as OPEC+, to cut production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November.