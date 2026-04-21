Turkish ​companies ​are interested ⁠in obtaining a stake in the country's first nuclear power plant that is being built by Rosatom, head of the Russia's state atomic energy corporation ⁠said on Tuesday.

The Akkuyu ‌nuclear power plant is being constructed in the Mediterranean ⁠province ‌of Mersin under ​a 2010 accord ⁠worth $20 billion.

Türkiye aims to bring the initial unit of the 4.8-gigawatt, four-reactor plant online in the coming months. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate around 10% of Türkiye's electricity.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in December that Russia ⁠had provided $9 ⁠billion in new financing for the project.

Türkiye aims to reach 7.2 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035 and 20 GW by 2050. It plans to complement the conventional nuclear plants with small modular reactors.

Ankara is also in talks with South Korea, China, Russia and the United States on two additional nuclear plants it plans to build in the Black Sea province of Sinop and Thrace region.