Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to conduct geological and geophysical studies at four offshore sites in Libya.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul by TPAO General Manager Ahmet Türkoğlu and NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman, the Libyan firm announced in a statement.

As part of the deal, the two companies will also collaborate on a two-dimensional seismic survey covering 10,000 kilometers. The data from this survey is expected to be processed within nine months, NOC said.

The move signals a deepening of energy ties between Türkiye and Libya, though further details about the offshore zones or operational timeline have not been disclosed.