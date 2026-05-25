Türkiye's hydroelectric power generation hit a record all-time monthly high in April, driven by stronger seasonal rainfall that boosted reservoir levels and renewable output, official data showed Monday.

Data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry showed hydroelectric plants generated 11.66 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in April, the highest monthly hydropower output ever recorded in the country.

Total electricity production stood at 28.14 billion kWh during the month, with hydroelectric facilities accounting for 41.4% of overall generation.

Renewables are a key part of Türkiye's broader push to diversify energy supply, reduce its heavy import dependence and strengthen long-term energy security.

The sharp rise in hydropower production also helped Türkiye achieve a new renewable electricity generation record.

According to the ministry, electricity generation from renewable sources reached 19.85 billion kWh in April, while production from domestic energy sources totaled 23.35 billion kWh.

Renewable sources accounted for 70.5% of total electricity production during the month, while domestically sourced energy represented 83% of total generation.

The figures surpassed the previous renewable electricity generation record set in March 2025, when Türkiye produced 19.46 billion kWh of renewable electricity and roughly two-thirds of total generation came from renewable sources.

First 4 months also set records

Record levels were also recorded in the January-April period, ministry data showed.

Hydroelectric generation reached 34.7 billion kWh in the first four months of the year, marking the highest hydropower output ever recorded for the period.

Electricity production from domestic sources totaled 83.43 billion kWh during the same period, while renewable electricity generation reached 68.41 billion kWh, both representing all-time highs.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Monday they have been building a domestic and sustainable energy infrastructure through hydroelectric power plants, which remain the largest component of Türkiye's installed renewable capacity.

"With the strength we derive from our own resources, we are reducing our external dependency, ensuring supply security and moving steadily toward our 2053 net-zero emissions target," he said.

He attributed the April hydro record to favorable rainfall conditions.

"Thanks to the abundance of rainfall, we generated 11.66 billion kWh of electricity from hydropower in April, reaching the highest hydroelectric production level of all time," Bayraktar announced.

"We met 41.4% of our country's total electricity production solely through the power of water. Thus, we increased the share of renewable energy in total production to a record level of 70.5%," he added.

Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity currently exceeds 125,000 MW, of which approximately 63% consists of renewable sources.