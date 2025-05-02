President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said Türkiye holds a strategic position in the global energy equation due to its abundant natural resources, geographical location and proximity to hydrocarbon reserves.

"With determination, we aim to establish Türkiye as a global player in natural gas and oil exploration," Erdoğan told the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES 2025) in Istanbul.

The event is hosted by Türkiye's leading media group and Daily Sabah's parent company, Turkuvaz Media, under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry. It focuses on international cooperation in critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and long-term resource security amid the global energy transition.