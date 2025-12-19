Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is expected to enter its commissioning phase in 2026, with the first reactor unit preparing to begin initial operations, according to a senior executive.

"Next year will be the commissioning year for the first unit," Anton Dedusenko, chair of the board of directors of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, a subsidiary of the Russian conglomerate Rosatom that is building four reactors at the site on the Mediterranean.

The $20 billion Akkuyu project faced multiple setbacks, including pandemic-related disruptions, delays caused by German Siemens' failure to deliver some key components, and financial challenges that Dedusenko said included funds frozen abroad.

The plant is seen as a cornerstone of Türkiye's strategy to diversify energy supplies and reduce import dependence. Once fully operational, the 4.8 GW Akkuyu is expected to generate around 10% of Türkiye's electricity.

Dedusenko said construction and installation works are continuing simultaneously on all the units of the plant.

"Once the first unit and the first commissioning complex are put into operation, this complex will serve all remaining units," he told reporters in Moscow.

"At present, we are focused on ensuring that this complex begins operation and is ready to supply electricity to the grid next year. Commissioning activities are ongoing."

According to Dedusenko, the main structures are complete and key equipment at the first unit has been installed.

Setbacks

The plant's opening was delayed after Siemens Energy withheld the supply of the gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) system, which Dedusenko says is one of the main components required to transmit electricity to Türkiye's grid.

The decision is said to have stemmed from Western sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Even if the plant is ready, power distribution is not possible without this system," Dedusenko noted.

But Türkiye and Rosatom reacted quickly and resolved the issue by striking deals with Chinese companies to produce equivalent parts.

"We made this decision very quickly. In very rapid cooperation with our Chinese partners, together with the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and our colleagues, we organized all of this and secured an alternative supply," said Dedusenko.

He said the relevant section of the gas-insulated switchgear for the first unit was installed this year, successfully tested and energized from Türkiye's grid.

But Dedusenko said the biggest challenge persisted.

"Unfortunately, a significant amount of money required for the completion of the plant remains frozen in a certain country," he noted. But he said cooperation between Rosatom, the Russian government and Turkish authorities had allowed work to continue without interruption.

Economic impact

Akkuyu is one of the largest direct foreign investments in Türkiye.

Localization, tax revenues and participation by Turkish firms are estimated to have generated an economic impact of around $11 billion so far, according to Dedusenko.

About 2,000 Turkish companies have been involved in the project to date, with 350 currently working under contract in construction, supply and installation activities, he said, adding that "nearly all materials" used at the site are sourced domestically.

Around 300 Turkish engineers have completed nuclear training programs at universities in Moscow, with another 300 students set to join. "These engineers will soon be training others in Türkiye," Dedusenko said.

He also noted that Rosatom is the company with the largest number of nuclear power plant construction projects worldwide.

"For example, at the Paks II NPP in Hungary, the Turkish company NÜTED is involved. Turkish companies have proven themselves so well that both the Hungarian project and the Hungarian regulatory authority work seamlessly with them," he said.

"This is an important achievement and a clear indicator of quality."

"Turkish companies are also working very effectively in our Egypt project. The issue is not whether a company is Turkish, but whether it delivers quality – and as you can see, Turkish companies do," Dedusenko added.

Dedusenko said more than 70 low-power nuclear reactor projects are currently at various stages of construction worldwide.

"Rosatom is clearly a leader in this field. We not only have small reactors that have been implemented, but also reactors installed on nuclear icebreakers," he said.

The essence of small modular reactors is their modularity – they should be assembled and deployed faster than large plants, he explained.

"Our flagship reactor, the RITM-200, has now effectively entered serial production," he said.

'Huge' plans

Türkiye aims to reach 7.2 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035 and 20 GW by 2050. It plans to build three conventional nuclear power plants and complement them with small modular reactors (SMRs).

The second is planned in the Black Sea province of Sinop, for which officials have said talks continue with several countries, including South Korea, with which Ankara has signed a memorandum of understanding.

The third facility is planned for the Thrace region, and officials have said discussions continue with China, while U.S. companies have also expressed interest.

Underlining that Türkiye has "huge" plans through 2053, Dedusenko said the country has a limited number of sites suitable for nuclear power plants.

"Small reactors are more compact and can withstand higher seismic loads, making them a very appropriate choice for Türkiye. We are in discussions, and as a leader in this field, the Turkish side is considering these opportunities with us," he noted.

"We are ready for both land-based and floating projects."