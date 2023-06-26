Construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in southern Mersin province, is progressing at an impressive pace. Denis Sezemin, the production and construction organization director of the power plant, has confirmed that the first unit is on track to be completed this year.

Once operational, the plant is expected to significantly contribute to the country’s budget, estimated at $50 billion (TL 1.296 trillion) over the lifespan of all four power units.

The Akkuyu NPP project is important for Türkiye as it aims to supply 10% of the country’s electricity.

Construction efforts are focused on four key areas, and significant progress has been made. In Unit 1, which received nuclear fuel in April, the final touches are being made to ensure its completion this year. Unit 2 has also seen notable advancements, including the installation of the core holder and the concreting of the foundation plates for the reactor section and turbine building.

In Unit 3, the foundations of the reactor building and turbine building were concreted. In Unit 4, excavation was carried out for the main power unit facilities.

Currently, the project is in its most active phase, with a total of 560 different buildings and facilities being constructed on-site. In addition to the main power plant structures, the construction of the training center is also underway, which will serve as a crucial facility for training and certifying nuclear power plant employees before they commence their duties.

Regarding the fuel reaching the field in April, Sezemin said it had been safely stored in a dedicated fresh fuel storage facility.

When Unit 1 is ready for loading, experts will carefully transfer the fuel into the reactor, he said, noting that this will initiate the physical start-up process, which is a critical stage in the unit’s life.

During this phase, the reactor is gradually brought to a controllable minimum power level, signifying a significant step forward in the plant’s operational readiness.

The VVER-1200 reactor technology used in Akkuyu NPP is the most sought-after, safe, modern and proven technology, Sezemin went on to say. Currently, six power units with VVER-1200 reactors are in operation in the world. The units belong to the latest safety class “3+.” Forty percent of the cost of NPPs consists of security systems.

About the facility’s contribution to the Turkish economy, Sezemin said: “During the operation of the four power units, approximately $50 billion will be contributed to the Turkish budget. The cumulative impact of the project on total gross domestic product (GDP) will exceed this amount. During the 60-year life of the power plant, Türkiye will receive a portion of the revenue from electricity sales. Fifteen years after the commissioning of each unit, 20% of the net profit share from the sale will be brought into the economy.”

Sezemin also said that the Akkuyu NPP project employs more than 26,000 people.

“This is a huge number of jobs even on a national scale, let alone the region. When all four units are put into operation, approximately 4,000 people will only be employed as operating personnel. The influx of workers and specialists into the region means an increase in the solvent population and, thus employment creation in other sectors. This will increase the demand for goods and services in the region and will ensure the development of hotel management,” he said.

Answering a question on how active Turkish companies are in the joint Russian-Turkish project, Sezemin said Turkish companies supply materials, equipment and services for the project, carry out various construction and assembly works, and transport equipment around the construction site.

“Approximately 40% of the total project work will be done by Turkish companies. Turkish builders and designers make significant contributions to the project. The complex was designed due to the joint work of Turkish and Russian engineers. Turkish industry is also actively involved in the project; most of the construction materials at the construction sites are Turkish-made,” he noted.