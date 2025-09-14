Türkiye's first nuclear power plant under construction in the Mediterranean region is approaching a critical milestone as the commissioning of its first reactor enters its final phase.

The $20 billion, 4.8 gigawatt (GW) four-reactor Akkuyu plant will bring Türkiye into the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy. It is being the Russian conglomerate Rosatom in the southern province of Mersin.

Work continues simultaneously on all four units of the plant, with priority given to the first reactor with a capacity of around 1,200 MW, Sergey Butckikh, general manager of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, said.

“We are now carrying out commissioning activities, which involve testing all system components, verifying their functionality and preparing for safe operation," Butckikh told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Once commissioning is complete, we will move into the operational launch phase for the first reactor."

Butckikh explained that some systems at the plant are designed for normal operation, while others serve as safety mechanisms. The ongoing commissioning process, he added, not only checks whether systems perform under both design-based and beyond-design scenarios but also demonstrates how they will function throughout the plant's lifetime.

"These activities are an integral and critical part of preparing the plant for operation. Completion of commissioning will confirm that the facility is fully ready to begin generating power," he said.

The next stage will involve loading fresh nuclear fuel, initiating physical startup and bringing the reactor to minimum controllable power, before gradually raising it to nominal capacity.

This will be followed by testing the turbine, running all operating modes, and eventually launching commercial electricity production, Butckikh said.

An aerial view of the construction site of Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, Mersin, southern Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Akkuyu is the third largest nuclear pipeline globally, according to Global Energy Monitor (GEM). Once fully operational, it is expected to generate around 10% of Türkiye's electricity.

The three remaining 1,200 MW VVER-1200 units are due to be added one per year in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Progress on second unit

Work at the second reactor is also advancing according to schedule, according to Butckikh, who says the next major step will be welding the main circulation pipeline, which is essential for securing coolant flow.

"This marks a significant milestone, indicating that the second unit is reaching a critical stage of readiness," he said.

Installation of the inner containment dome and concrete works are planned in the coming period, while turbine hall assembly and turbo-generator installation are already underway.

Localization tops expectations

Localization has been a key priority since the project’s inception.

Butckikh said about 400 Turkish companies were initially expected to be involved, but nearly 2,000 suppliers and contractors have participated to date.

"The localization rate has exceeded projections. We still have many areas to address, including integrating more Turkish companies and equipment manufacturers. We will continue expanding our product range and strengthening these partnerships," he said.

Akkuyu has an initial operational lifespan of 60 years, extendable by an additional 20 years.

Officials say Türkiye still needs at least eight additional reactors, as well as 5 GW of small modular reactors (SMRs) to enhance energy security and ensure an affordable electricity supply.

It is planning to build two more plants in the northwestern region of Thrace and in the Black Sea region of Sinop. It aims to reach 7.2 GW of nuclear capacity by 2035 and 20 GW by 2050.