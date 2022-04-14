Turkey’s central bank kept its benchmark policy rate steady for a fourth consecutive month on Thursday, maintaining its stance amid soaring consumer prices.

Surveys expected the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) to hold the one-week repo rate at 14%, after it halted a series of rate cuts at the end of last year.

In a statement following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the central bank reiterated that the recent rise in inflation has been driven by “rising energy costs resulting from geopolitical developments, temporary effects of pricing formations that are not supported by economic fundamentals, strong negative supply shocks caused by the rise in global energy, food and agricultural commodity prices.”

Led by transportation, including petrol, and food prices, Turkey’s annual inflation rose to 61.14% in March, a new 20-year high. It is expected to rise further to more than 70% in the coming months.

The government has pledged to curb soaring consumer prices to safeguard households and has been taking steps to permanently lower inflation.

The government says inflation would enter a downward trend and show a lasting fall by the end of 2022.

The central bank reiterated that it “expects (the) disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken and decisively pursued sustainable price and financial stability along with the decline in inflation owing to the base effect and the resolution of the ongoing regional conflict.”

Inflation has surged since last fall amid soaring global commodity and energy prices and as the Turkish lira weakened after the central bank in September embarked on an easing cycle, which saw its policy rate being slashed by 500 basis points to 14%.

Yet, some economists now expect the bank to reverse monetary policy later this year and hike rates due to price pressures and lira weakness.

All 18 economists in the Reuters poll predicted policymakers would keep the one-week repo rate unchanged, though three predicted the bank would begin raising rates later this year.

Four economists predicted that the policy rate will stand at 14% at year-end, with one predicting a further cut to 12% by then.

Three economists expected a policy turnaround due to pressure on the lira, high inflation and hikes by other central banks. They separately estimated hikes to 15%, 20% and 25%.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati last week said Turkey would achieve to pull down inflation “sooner or later,” in a similar way it managed to ensure the stabilization in the foreign exchange and removed interest rates from the agenda.

While the cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions is being monitored, the central bank said the comprehensive review of the policy framework continues 1with the aim of encouraging permanent and strengthened liraization in all policy tools of the CBRT” to create an institutional basis for sustainable price stability.