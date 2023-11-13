The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced Monday it would organize "Investor Days."

According to the statement on the central bank's website, the first Investor Day is scheduled to be held on Jan. 11, 2024, in New York.

The announcement mentioned presentations to be given on topics such as inflation, monetary policy, financial markets and banking.

It was also stated that technical questions will be addressed, and additional details about participation will be announced separately.

The central bank, under the new governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, reversed the monetary policy and lifted its key policy rate by a combined 2,650 basis points over the last five months, accompanied by other macroprudential measures, such as credit tightening to cut domestic demand, the main driver of inflation.

Following its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the bank said it "decided to continue the monetary tightening process to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations and to control the deterioration in pricing behavior."

The annual consumer price index (CPI) eased for the first time in three months and inched down to 61.36% in the 12 months to October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said earlier this month.

The bank is due to announce its latest decision on the key policy rate on Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, the total reserves of the CBRT reached the highest level in 39 weeks in the week ending Nov. 3, increasing by $1.86 billion (TL 53.17 billion) compared to the week earlier, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) report last week.