Stablecoins pegged to the Turkish lira were the second-most-used stablecoins among clients of the digital asset exchange of banking giant Standard Chartered last year; however, volumes remain small compared to dollar-pegged tokens, ‌it said on Tuesday.

Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to fiat currency, have surged in volume in recent years but are mostly used in crypto trading and ​not widely accepted as a means of payment.

"Our second-largest currency ​in terms of stablecoins last year was not the euro ⁠or any G-10 currency as one perhaps would’ve expected but rather the ​Turkish lira," Nick Philpott, co-founder and interim CEO of Zodia Markets, which ​is majority-owned by Standard Chartered, said at a press event.

His comments highlight the lack of demand for euro-pegged stablecoins, which a group of European banks plans to launch this ​year despite European Central Bank (ECB) scepticism.

There is more likely to be future ​demand for stablecoins in countries where the local financial infrastructure is weaker, or more ‌people are ⁠cut off from the financial system, Standard Chartered's crypto analyst Geoff Kendrick said.

A lira-pegged stablecoin was used by clients as an alternative to sending lira via correspondent banking to Zodia's bank account, Philpott said.

"The TRY stablecoins ​were simply faster ​to settle, far ⁠more reliable to settle, cheaper to settle, and we would liquidate them more or less immediately on receipt, ​or certainly each day," he added.

In 2025, Zodia handled $110.5 ​billion of ⁠dollar-pegged stablecoin transactions, $3.4 billion worth of lira-pegged ones, and just tens of millions in euro-pegged stablecoins.

The stablecoin market is dominated by El Salvador-based Tether and ⁠U.S. ​company Circle, which say they have $188 billion ​and $76 billion of their dollar-pegged tokens in circulation, respectively.

A Bank of England (BoE) policymaker said on Sunday that ​demand for stablecoins may fade.