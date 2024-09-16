Türkiye's budget posted a deficit of nearly TL 130 billion (about $3.8 billion) in August, official data showed on Monday, widening from a month ago and lifting the year-to-date gap to almost a trillion.

The shortfall stood at TL 129.6 billion, compared to the TL 96.8 billion gap in August, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry data.

The budget had recorded a TL 51.3 billion surplus in August 2023.

Revenues stood at TL 690.7 billion last month. Spending totaled TL 820.3 billion, the data showed.

The primary deficit, which excludes interest payments, totaled TL 32.5 billion.

From January through August, the budget gap amounted to TL 973.6 billion.

Revenues totaled TL 5.25 trillion, while spending totaled TL 6.23 trillion.

The primary shortfall stood at TL 209.5 billion.

Interest payments amounted to TL 764 billion from January to August, according to the data.