Türkiye's central government budget recorded a surplus of nearly TL 24.4 billion ($554.5 million in February), shifting from a deficit of TL 310.1 billion in the same month a year earlier, according to official data released on Monday.

Budget revenues surged 87.1% year-over-year to TL 1.35 trillion, the data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry revealed.

Meanwhile, total expenditures rose 28.6% to TL 1.33 trillion.

Tax collections were at TL 1.12 trillion, according to the data.

Non-interest expenditures increased 28.2% to TL 1.15 trillion, while interest payments climbed 31.5% to TL 183.7 billion.

Despite the increase in spending, the primary balance posted a surplus of TL 208.1 billion, reversing the TL 170.4 billion deficit recorded a year earlier, supported by revenue growth.

In January, the central government budget balance registered a deficit of TL 214.5 billion.

In January-February 2026, central government budget expenditures amounted to TL 2.96 trillion and budget revenues stood at TL 2.77 trillion, the ministry said, resulting in a budget deficit of TL 190.2 billion.

Furthermore, non-interest budget expenditures were at TL 2.32 trillion, while non-interest surplus was recorded at TL 449.9 billion, respectively.