Türkiye's external assets reached $287.3 billion (TL 5.25 trillion) in July, falling 0.3% from the end of last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on Monday.

Liabilities against nonresidents also decreased 7.3% to $504.6 billion during the same period.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, amounted to minus $217.3 billion at the end of July and improved from minus $256 billion by the end of 2021.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and its citizens.

While the reserve assets items decreased by 8.9% compared to the end of 2021 to $101.3 billion in July, the other investment items increased by 4.9% to $127.6 billion. In this period, banks' foreign currency and Turkish lira effectiveness and deposits, which are among the sub-items of other investments, increased by 3.6% to $53.4 billion.

Direct investments (capital and other capital) decreased by 22.9% in July compared to the end of 2021, to $109.5 billion, due to the effects of changes in market value and exchange rates.

Portfolio investments fell by 11.6% in July compared to the end of 2021, to $84.9 billion. In the same period, the stock of nonresidents decreased by 19.4% to $14.9 billion, the stock of GDDS owned by nonresidents decreased by 63.2% to $1.3 billion, and the Treasury's bond stock (after deducting the stock of bonds purchased by domestic residents) decreased by 4.1% to $43.5 billion.

Other investments increased by 1.3% compared to the end of 2021 in July to $310.3 billion. In the same period, foreign currency deposits of nonresidents in domestic banks increased by 7.1% to $37.3 billion, while Turkish lira deposits increased by 12.7% to $10.9 billion.

The total loan stock of banks decreased by 8.6% to $60.9 billion, while the total loan stock of other sectors decreased by 0.9% to $96 billion.