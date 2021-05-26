The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility and a downward trend in the digital tokens market showed few signs of dampening down.
Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.
Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month, and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April. It has, however, gained over 40% this year.
Among the drivers of bitcoin's recent slump have been fears of a crackdown in China on the emerging sector, as well as concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining.
Bitcoin plummeted $30,066 last week, its lowest since January, in highly volatile trading.
China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.