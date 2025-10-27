U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a deal on TikTok's ownership with China "might" be finalized during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, confirming similar statements by the Treasury chief a day earlier.

"We might. That'll be one of the things we're discussing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Malaysia to Japan as part of his Asia tour. He was asked if he is planning to sign the final deal.

Trump said he received "an original approval from President Xi" and expects further approval, but prefers to "wait till a couple of days."

"We're going to have a great talk ... and we're going to have ... a successful transaction for both countries," Trump said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the deal on TikTok was reached in talks with China and it will be "for the two leaders to consummate that transaction on Thursday in (South) Korea."

Trump will meet Xi on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. The two are expected to discuss tariffs, trade, fentanyl, U.S. agricultural products and rare earths.

Trump signed an executive order in September that allowed TikTok to operate in the U.S. under a new corporate structure with American investors, though the specific details remain undisclosed.

A ban on the app in the U.S. was set to take effect on Jan. 20 but was extended four times by Trump as his administration worked out a deal to transfer ownership.