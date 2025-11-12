Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell announced on Wednesday a major partnership with Google's cloud unit for strategic cooperation on cloud technologies, the company said in a notice.

As part of the collaboration, Turkcell will work with Google Cloud to provide the infrastructure needed for a planned Google Cloud region in Türkiye, it said.

The new cloud region will deliver Google Cloud’s high-performance, low-latency services, bringing advanced capabilities across data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital business solutions closer to local organizations, it added.

In the statement, Turkcell said it would expand its data center infrastructure and planned to invest $1 billion by the end of 2032 as part of the deal.