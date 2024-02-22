Türkiye's digital streaming platform "tabii," launched last year by the country's public broadcaster TRT, announced recently it would be collaborating with flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), in a move to reach an even wider audience.

According to the agreement, the highly acclaimed original productions of tabii can now be watched on Turkish Airlines flights in a special category with subtitle and dubbing options.

"Tabii," which has quickly reached over 3.5 million subscribers, enriches the visual archive of Turkish Airlines with its original content catering to different tastes, making travels even more enjoyable through this new agreement.

The digital platform "tabii," established by TRT to meet the international demand for Turkish series and to provide solutions for changing viewing habits, is now fulfilling its promise of being accessible anytime, anywhere, even in the sky.

Owing to the agreement, a rich selection of "tabii" original productions will meet Turkish Airlines passengers in every corner of the world due to the carrier's extensive network.

Initially available in English, Spanish, Arabic and Urdu, this special selection consists of highly anticipated series from "tabii," ranging from historical dramas to comedies, and from thrillers to action-packed shows.

As a result of the collaboration between the platform and Turkish Airlines, as of February 2024, 12 original pieces of content from "tabii" have been added to the in-flight entertainment system, and this content is made available to passengers with subtitle and dubbing options.

In this special selection, productions like "Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi," which portrays the epitome of tolerance and peace in the life of Sufi philosopher Rumi, "Hür" ("Free"), sharing the action-packed stories of Turkish Air Force and war pilots, "Organizasyon Bizim Işimiz" ("Organization is Our Business"), with its new adventures, high humor and entertaining cast and "Kızılelma: Bir Fetih Öyküsü" ("Red Apple: A Story of Conquest") cater to various tastes and enhance the joy of travel.

Mehmed Zahid Sobacı, the director general of TRT, stated that collaborations with Turkish Airlines, which holds the title of the airline flying to most countries in the world, with its expanding fleet day by day, will greatly contribute to the promotion of "tabii."

"Global demand for Turkish productions has been increasing, especially in the last decade. In today's world where viewing habits are shifting toward digital platforms, 'tabii' started its journey to meet the increasing demand for Turkish content in the global broadcasting market," said Sobacı.

"We tell our history, traditions, national and spiritual values, and cultural richness in all our productions," he noted.

"As a result of the collaboration between Turkish Airlines and 'tabii,' passengers from all over the world can now watch these contents on 'tabii' during their travels. In this way, we reach viewers from different countries and have the opportunity to represent our country in the best way."