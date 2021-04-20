Recently revealed first-quarter data on the market shares of digital media platforms operating in Turkey showed globally available Turkish video-on-demand service BluTV holds the biggest share, surpassing Netflix.

Berlin-based TV series and film research company JustWatch disclosed the market shares of digital platforms available in Turkey.

BluTV ascended to the peak with a 43% share, followed by Netflix and Amazon Prime with 26% and 18% market shares, respectively.

Although BluTV’s market share decreased by 1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the 2020 statistics, the platform preserved its top position. On the contrary, Netflix experienced a 2% increase in the market share along with a 1% increase in Amazon Prime Video.

The top three digital platforms on the list correspond to 87% of the overall market share.

The fourth one, MUBI streaming platform has an 8% share while others constituted the remaining 5%.

The others include brand-new digital platforms like EXXEN and GAIN. Though not yet achieved, both platforms are promising to reach larger market shares, with the increase of variety in their content catalogs.

Turkey, with its 83 million population is a great market for foreign companies, and digital platforms with remarkable performance like BluTV attracts a great deal of investment.

Discovery Inc. has most recently bought a 35% stake in the streaming platform. The partnership will enable BluTV to offer Discovery+ content, as well.

It is also predicted that it will boost the market share of BluTV as well as enabling Discovery to easily reach out to the Turkish audience.

BluTV has 4.2 million subscribers while Netflix has 3.5 million nationwide.