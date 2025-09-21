Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Sunday that true national independence is not possible without producing domestic technology, emphasizing the strategic importance of innovation during his visit to Teknofest, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival.

“A country that does not produce its own technology cannot be fully independent,” Yılmaz told reporters during the event at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport. “A country that only consumes what others produce cannot claim full independence. This is fundamentally an issue of our nation's sovereignty.”

Teknofest is organized under the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the T3 Foundation, with Anadolu Agency (AA) serving as the festival’s global communication partner.

Yılmaz said the final day of the festival was filled with excitement and highlighted the importance of families attending with their children.

“The experiences children have here are incredibly valuable,” he said. “What we live as adults is important, but what we experience as children shapes us for life. When our children and youth see what can be achieved here, they gain self-confidence. That excitement matters.”

He described each child as “a seed planted for the future,” adding that he expects to see more entrepreneurial and innovative generations shaped by the festival in years to come.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “Century of Türkiye” vision, Yılmaz said technology will play a central role in achieving that national goal.

“We say the Century of Türkiye will be the Century of Technology - and we stress this because we see where the world is heading,” he said. “We are in a time when tensions are rising both regionally and globally. In such an era, strength and deterrence are vital for our national security. Technology is essential - not only in defense but also in health and many other fields.”

Yılmaz also pointed to the economic and socio-economic impacts of events like Teknofest, saying the festival showcases how technology can reshape business and drive economic progress.

“Countries that produce technology build high value-added economies, which increases social welfare,” he said. “Today, Türkiye’s exports are approaching $10 billion. We are among the top 10 countries in this field.”

He added that emerging technologies showcased at the festival will transform various sectors and improve efficiency. “They will help us build a high-value, productive economy,” Yılmaz said.

The vice president also praised those involved in organizing the event.

“Teknofest’s energy will continue to grow and spread,” Yılmaz said. “It will reach all 81 provinces and our 86 million citizens, helping Türkiye climb to greater heights.”