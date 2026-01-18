Türkiye is stepping up its efforts as part of its National Space Program and preparing to take the stage as a "game-maker" in the global space arena at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which it will host later this year in the popular Mediterranean resort, Antalya.

The congress, set to take place in September, will be held in the same city, the host of COP31 climate talks, and which, in recent years, has emerged as a prominent point of Turkish diplomatic efforts through the namesake forum (Antalya Diplomacy Forum). That forum is due to welcome world leaders, diplomats, prominent speakers and journalists in April.

After successfully completing its "first human space mission" in 2024, Türkiye has been intensifying efforts to remain among the countries with a strong voice in space and aviation.

Türkiye’s journey in this field, which began with the crewed scientific missions conducted by astronauts Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever in 2024, continues to grow exponentially each year.

Having taken part in the IAC events held in Milan in 2024 and Sydney last year, Türkiye found the opportunity to showcase its space work with the world, and now prepares to host one of the largest events in its history.

At IAC 2026, which will take place in Antalya on Oct. 5-9, the country will welcome more than 10,000 leading figures, entrepreneurs, astronauts and academics from the space, aviation and science sectors around the globe.

Türkiye's 'space runway'

The event, which will showcase Türkiye’s space achievements and projects, will be held this year for the 77th time under the slogan "The world needs more space."

Alongside space, discussions will also cover sustainability, tourism, technology and aviation.

Türkiye will not only act as host, but also assume managerial responsibilities. The election of Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kıraç as vice president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and chair of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization Council will reinforce Türkiye’s growing weight in space diplomacy.

With this, Türkiye aims to increase its share of the global space economy, expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, while positioning itself among the game-shaping countries through active diplomacy.

The congress, expected to enhance international visibility of Türkiye’s space ecosystem and foster new collaborations, will highlight space activities not only as scientific and technological progress, but also as a collective effort to build a sustainable, safe and accessible future.

The event is also expected to strengthen international cooperation, pave the way for innovative projects and serve as a hub for science diplomacy.

Budget for space activities boosted

While the Industry and Technology Ministry set aside TL 5 billion ($115.5 million) for space activities last year, this year the figure was increased to around TL 9 billion.

Continuing its efforts under the Lunar Program, Türkiye took an important step in its "spaceport" project.

Thanks to the project, Türkiye will gain the ability to launch its own satellites and lunar mission vehicles without reliance on another country. The spaceport, ensuring full independence in space, will be built in Somalia.

Steps taken in 2024

With astronaut Gezeravcı’s successful launch into space on Jan. 18, 2024, and his execution of 13 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, Türkiye reached a new level in its space efforts.

Soon after, Türkiye sent a second astronaut into space within a year, as Atasever completed his "suborbital space flight."

Meanwhile, with Türksat 6A, Türkiye joined the small group of nations capable of producing their own satellites.

After achieving its goal of "sending a Turkish citizen into space," Türkiye continues implementing other targets set under the National Space Program.

These include establishing first contact with the moon, creating a competitive commercial brand in next-generation satellite development, establishing a regional positioning and timing system, ensuring space access and setting up a spaceport, advancing astronomical observation and the tracking of space objects, developing the national space industry and creating a space technology development zone.

Türkiye's rise in space to be showcased

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated that preparations for IAC, which will bring together scientists, students, entrepreneurs, space companies and many national space agencies, are progressing rapidly.

"We will host an event befitting our country, which showcases Türkiye’s rise in space science and technologies under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through our National Space Program, and ensures that space efforts serve humanity’s shared future," he said.

One of the world’s most comprehensive and prestigious space events, IAC will be held at Antalya’s NEST Congress Center under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and hosted by TUA and SAHA Istanbul.

IAC 2026 Antalya will feature an international exhibition area, high-level sessions, institutional and corporate showcases and academic and technical panels presenting ongoing research.

Throughout the congress, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, students, space companies, space agencies and policymakers will gather in Antalya to discuss strategies, projects and collaborations shaping the future of the global space ecosystem.