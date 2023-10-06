Türkiye's scenic resort of Antalya on the Mediterranean coast will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, the country’s industry and technology minister announced Friday.

"Türkiye won the race and Antalya will host the world's largest space congress in 2026. May it be beneficial to our country and nation. Believe me, this is our shared success, and shared source of pride,” Mehmet Fatih Kacır said during a technology event in the northwestern Kocaeli province.

Stressing that everyone who believes in Türkiye’s future can make great contributions to such successes, he said science, research and development, innovation and entrepreneurship all play important roles in scaling even more heights in the decades ahead.

"These achievements are the results of the world's careful follow-up of our achievements so far. I believe that together we will accomplish much greater things in the Century of Türkiye,” he added.

"With over 10,000 participants from over 70 countries, this event will be the largest international scientific organization ever organized in Türkiye. The projects we are realizing step by step with the 'National Space Program' will continue to attract the attention of the whole world," the minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım expressed his satisfaction that the 77th International Space Congress will be held in Antalya and said, "Türkiye's place in the world space community will be raised further."

Saying that the International Astronautical Congress is the most prestigious and important space meeting in the world, Yıldırım noted that not only space agencies but also relevant industries, large companies, government institutions, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and academic circles take part in it.

This year’s 74th International Astronautical Congress is taking place in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.