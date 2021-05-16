Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp shared a new message regarding its controversial privacy policy “ensuring” that they cannot see personal messages of users and that it will not delete the account as users can accept the new terms whenever they want.

The statement came via Twitter on May 15, when the update in the privacy policy and terms of service was to take effect.

In a very brief, almost sarcastic manner, the company said: “*checks calendar. pours coffee*. OK. Let’s do this. No, we can’t see your personal messages. No, we won’t delete your account. Yes, you can accept at any time.”

The company said earlier in January it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at "their own pace" and will also display a banner providing additional information.

In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and that it would not affect personal conversations. The company also conducted a damage control campaign to explain the changes it made to users.

WhatsApp lost many users in Turkey to other messaging applications, especially domestic messaging platform BiP. The app was developed by mobile phone operator Turkcell.