The high-level U.N. climate talks, set to be held in Türkiye's southern Antalya province later this year, are expected to diversify its tourism and extend the season, according to a report on Saturday.

The 31st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), will take place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, 2026.

Antalya, which welcomed a record 17.12 million foreign tourists last year, already hosts major events every year.

However, this year is expected to see three notable international conferences in the popular tourism hub, which in turn is expected to boost its appeal, and sector representatives hope to again see similar figures.

In addition to tourism, the city has become an international meeting point for diplomacy, science, weddings, congresses, and environmental policy. Alongside the COP31 talks in November, the city will this year host the “5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026)” and the “77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC).”

At the Antalya EXPO Center, visitors from 196 countries will gather at the same table to discuss climate issues, while many events will take place across the city at the same time.

The congress will address key topics such as climate change, greenhouse gas reduction targets, sustainability and environmental policy. It is expected to diversify tourism in the city and extend the tourism season, as it coincides with a period when activity normally slows.

Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that hosting COP31 in Antalya is a highly strategic step for Türkiye’s international position.

Kavaloğlu noted that Antalya hosts millions of foreign tourists every year and said they are preparing to welcome more than 17 million tourists again this year.

Emphasizing that COP31 is one of the largest global organizations, Kavaloğlu said: "I spoke at COP28 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and represented our country there. COP29 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, coincided with the Tourism Resort Congress. COP30 was held in Brazil. Türkiye was one of the candidate countries, next to Australia and Germany. We succeeded in having COP31 awarded to our country."

"We achieved this thanks to the efforts of our president, our minister of culture and tourism, and especially Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum. We worked very hard to bring it to Türkiye," he added.

Moreover, Kavaloğlu expressed that many heads of state are expected to attend the climate congress and that participation will be very high.

He stressed that congress tourism contributes to diversifying tourism and added that it was valuable that the EXPO area, which had been left idle, would be re-evaluated due to the congress.

Kavaloğlu concluded by saying they are proud to have contributed to bringing the congress to Türkiye, expressing optimism about its effects on the future.

"This major congress will extend the tourism season for this year, but what really matters are the follow-up meetings that come afterward," he remarked.

"Antalya will host one of the world’s major congresses. Holding the world’s biggest events of this kind in Antalya and Türkiye offers significant marketing benefits for tourism," he added.

"We are a tourism city, but we are also an experienced host of major international events. Antalya and Istanbul are truly two major tourism hubs. These two cities account for a large share of the tourism sector in our country."

"Tourism is a national sector for us, and together with airlines, airports, and all stakeholders who move in sync, we need to support this tourism system," he concluded.