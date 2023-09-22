The number of foreigners visiting Türkiye increased by 5.65% in August when compared to the same month the previous year, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry Friday.

Türkiye welcomed 6.66 million foreign visitors in August, while the foreign arrivals in the first eight months reached a figure of 33.4 million, added the ministry.

The famed resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera was the top draw for foreign visitors with 37%, attracting 3.5 million foreign visitors last month.

Istanbul – Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist spot – ranked second, attracting 1.7 million foreign visitors in August.

The Aegean province of Muğla, and the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, followed with 628,654 and 525,270 foreign visitors, respectively.

At 871,270, Germans made up 13.1% of all foreign visitors, followed by Russians at 852,640, Britons at 588,448, Iranians at 280,951, and Polish visitors at 279,040.

In January-August, foreign arrivals in Türkiye surged by 13.95% year-on-year to 33.4 million.

Russia made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors in the first eight months of the year with 4.3 million arrivals, up 44.84% from last year.

They were followed by Germans with 4.1 million visitors, Britons with 2.65 million, and Bulgarians with 1.8 million in the eight-month period.

Istanbul saw 44.7% of all foreign visitors, or 6.3 million in the five-month period.

Antalya ranked second with 22.40% or 3.1 million tourists while Edirne followed with a 10.5% share or 1.5 million visitors.