Launching a promotional campaign in tourism, a top official of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) called on Turkish holidaymakers to take advantage of the offerings and opt to visit it for a quality holiday.

Amid enthusiasm to spend holidays on Greek islands after a new visa policy, a reaction to the trend came from TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, who hailed TRNC as more affordable compared to those islands.

“We share the same language, the same religion and the same currency. Just as Türkiye took care of northern Cyprus years ago, now we want the 85 million people in Türkiye to take care of their island," he said.

"Have your holiday on your island, not abroad,” he added.

Stating that hotels suitable for every budget are available on the island, Ataoğlu noted that food and beverages are also 30% cheaper than the Greek options.

To promote the sector, the TRNC launched the campaign project dubbed "Island Cyprus" in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye.

Within the scope of the project planned in November 2023 and implemented in June 2024, promotional films were shot by comprehensively addressing all tourism values ​​​​of northern Cyprus, from its sea, sand and sun, to its historical and natural beauties, gastronomy, culture and cultural assets and hospitality.

Meeting with members of the press within the scope of the project's promotion, Ataoğlu said, "With the 'Island Cyprus' project, we plan to increase tourism investments in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and double the number of tourists in five years."

Informing that the TRNC welcomed some 3 million tourists in 2023, Ataoğlu said: "We anticipate reaching 4 million-4.5 million tourists by the end of this year. This means an increase of 40%-50%."

He also noted that hotel occupancy rates exceed 90% during the summer season, adding that the increasing number of tourists with the stated project would create a need for new beds.

The minister explained that the total bed capacity in the TRNC is 80,000 and is divided into 30,000 in hotels and 50,000 in residences.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu. (Sabah File Photo)

"The big tourism investors on our island are very pleased with their investments. That's why they are making investments in their second hotel. Second hotel investments of brands such as Limak, Kaya, Concorde are ongoing," he further noted.

Ataoğlu also said seven new hotels would be opened in three years, adding that an additional bed capacity of 15,000 would be created with the opening of these hotels.

Explaining that the residences on the island also offer a strong bed capacity, he said: "We estimate that approximately 50,000 beds are used in tourism through short-term accommodation forms. However, we are also working on a law to be both more secure and to be able to track clear data."

"With this law, we will be able to track all residences serving tourism. We will issue tourism residence certificates to existing residences and make them legal. We aim to put the law into practice by the end of this year," he said.

Moreover, providing information about the renewed Ercan Airport, Ataoğlu said the new terminal, extended runway, wide-body aircraft, additional flights and affordable ticket prices have positively impacted tourism.

"Our goal now is to increase flights even further. In this context, we are negotiating with many tour companies around the world. We are also working on a new incentive system for our agencies to carry more tourists with charter flights," he said.

"We will implement this incentive system next year. Thus, capacity will increase and ticket prices will be even more affordable," he concluded.