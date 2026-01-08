After the visa exemption was launched for citizens of China, it is expected that more Chinese tourists will come to Antalya, Türkiye's prime travel destination, leading to greater diversity in tourism.

Last year, Antalya broke a record by hosting 17.12 million foreign tourists, while it welcomed over 10,500 Chinese tourists, a report indicated on Thursday.

Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), noted that China is one of the world’s largest source markets.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kavaloğlu stated that the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) is carrying out important marketing activities in Europe and said, "Countries like China and the U.S., which are a bit distant from us, are very serious (market) sources for us."

"Our country, with its seven geographical regions, has the means to serve every kind of source market. Therefore, China and the U.S. are very important to us as well," he added.

Türkiye recently lifted visa requirements for citizens of China, allowing visa-free entry for short-term tourist travel and transit stays of up to 90 days within 180 days, according to a presidential decree.

Furthermore, Kavaloğlu mentioned that they hosted the executives of "trip.com," the biggest direct and online sales company in China, by organizing programs in Türkiye, where the delegation had the opportunity to visit places like Antalya, Istanbul, the Aegean and Cappadocia.

He said that more than 400,000 Chinese visited Türkiye in 2025, adding that the "news about visa exemption was reported in China and received very positively."

'Meeting point'

"Turkish TV series have high viewership rates in China, and this also positively affects tourism. Antalya will become a meeting point for Chinese people living in Europe and those in China," he maintained.

"Just as we see this with Iranians, Indians or other nationalities, it seems Antalya and Istanbul will become new meeting points for the Chinese as well," he added.

"I view this very positively. I believe this figure could experience a big increase in a short time."

Kavaloğlu also said that Chinese tourists love historical sites and cultural tourism. "Last year in Antalya, we hosted more than 10,000 Chinese tourists. The Chinese visited mostly in April and December," he said.

"Chinese tourists prefer the transitional periods when the season is not crowded. I think this will make a very serious contribution both to the diversification of Antalya's tourism and to prolonging the tourism season," he suggested.

Historic potential

Zafer Süral, president of the Manavgat-Side Touristic Hoteliers Association, reiterated that according to the decision published in the Official Gazette, citizens of China will be allowed to stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days for tourist visits.

Süral emphasized that the visa exemption is a critical threshold for the goal to spread regional tourism across 12 months.

"Our Chinese guests can now travel to Türkiye for holiday or transit purposes easily, using only their passports. This development was met with great joy in the Manavgat and Side tourism community," he noted.

Süral also pointed out that Chinese tourists are among the groups who spend the most and prefer culture-oriented travel.

"We believe we can fully meet the culture and history-focused expectations of Chinese guests in Side," he asserted.

"When our historical texture is combined with winter sunshine, the region will become an indispensable attraction for them. The visa exemption will also trigger individual travel and give a lifeline to our local shopkeepers and the regional economy," he furthered.

"The interest of the Chinese tourists in local delicacies and their shopping potential will help keep our markets lively in the winter," said Süral.

Süral emphasized that thanks to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's "Heritage for the Future Project," excavation and restoration work in their region has accelerated, and they believe the historical riches unearthed will lead to an increase in the number of Chinese tourists.

He said that they believe the number of Chinese tourists will exceed 2 million in the medium term, due to the TGA's strategic advertising efforts, and called on tour operators and airlines to invest in the Chinese market.