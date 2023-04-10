Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev Monday agreed on the effective implementation of the road map for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Middle Corridor, which starts from Türkiye and extends through Central Asia to China.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and international issues as Aliyev arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana on an official visit where they decided to use the full capacity of the route.

Noting that it is important to fully utilize the capacity of the Middle Corridor with Azerbaijan, with which they are neighbors over the Caspian Sea, Tokayev said: “The effective implementation of the Middle Corridor Development Road Map for the period 2022-2027 is also of great importance. We agreed it was important to take full advantage of it and involve third countries in infrastructure development.”

The Middle Corridor, which starts from Türkiye and reaches the Caucasus region by rail and road connections, and then crosses the Caspian Sea to Central Asia and the People's Republic of China, following Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, is one of the most important components of the project of reviving the historical Silk Road.

The foreign and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia signed the 2022-2027 roadmap to develop the Middle Corridor.

During, Tokayev’s meeting with Aliyev, “the parties discussed in detail the key issues of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance, paying special attention to strengthening political, trade, economic, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," read a statement by the Kazakh presidency.

"Azerbaijan is not just an important and reliable partner for us, but a brotherly and close state. Relying on the unshakable bonds of centuries-old friendship and mutual support, we have built effective interstate cooperation, which today is developing in the spirit of a true strategic partnership and alliance," Tokayev said.

Tokayev underlined that an "active and trusting political dialogue" has been established between both countries and that they coordinated in carrying out "constructive interaction" within the framework of multilateral platforms.

Tokayev stated that another prominent topic in the talks was cooperation in the energy sector, adding, "Our primary task in the current period is to diversify the shipment of our energy resources to world markets.

Thanks to our agreements, the first batch of Kazakh oil was shipped via Azerbaijan this year. The next step is to increase the volume of shipments to achieve this. to gain a long-term status.”

Kazakhstan began shipping its oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline this year. The BTC pipeline is a 1,768-kilometer (1,099-mile) pipeline that connects Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan and Ceyhan, a port on the southeastern Mediterranean coast of Türkiye, via Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

The oil is transported to the Ceyhan port and then reaches world markets from the Turkish port.

Tokayev and Aliyev, further highlighted the significant progress of the two countries in trade and economic cooperation, with the volume of bilateral trade increasing by 40% to reach $500 million. Tokayev added that this figure could be increased to $1 billion.

The two presidents will participate in the opening of a street in Astana named after former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev later in the day, the statement further said.

"Another clear evidence of the sincere friendship and mutual support of our countries is the gift of the Kazakh people to Azerbaijan – the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity in the city of Fuzuli. I was informed that the construction of this facility is being carried out at a fairly rapid pace. I think that in the very near future, we will be able to see the beginning of the functioning of this important facility," Tokayev said.

Meanwhile, Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Tokayev for his invitation to visit Astana and said they are strengthening their relations, notably through cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the statement read.

Following the talks, Tokayev and Aliyev signed a Joint Statement and a Protocol on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, while six other memorandums were also signed by the heads of state.