Turkey’s massive Istanbul Airport hosted the highest number of passengers among European airports last November, the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said Tuesday.

More than 1.73 million travelers used Istanbul Airport in November, a chart posted by ACI Europe on Twitter showed.

Built as a huge transportation hub, Istanbul Airport has already hosted nearly 72.9 million passengers, including 52 million international travelers, in its first two years of service since opening in October 2018.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, the other airport in Istanbul, ranked second with nearly 1.5 million passengers during the same period.

They were followed by three locations in Russia – Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, Vnukovo International Airport and Domodedovo Moscow Airport.

"Non-EU airports dominate the 'Top 10 busiest airports in Europe' ranking in November 2020, as the EU/EEA/CH/UK market continues to grapple with the devastating effects of travel restrictions and limited gov't support," ACI Europe said.

Recently, Istanbul Airport was also awarded "Europe's Best Airport in Digital Transformation" at the 16th ACI Europe Awards.