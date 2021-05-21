Turkey on Friday witnessed an opening ceremony of the seventh and last section of the Northern Marmara Motorway, which will connect Turkey's Asian and European sides via Istanbul's third bridge across the Bosporus.

Addressing the ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the infrastructure project would help save around TL 2.6 billion ($310 million) per year, including TL 1.65 billion in time and TL 830 million in fuel.

The 400-kilometer (248.5-mile) motorway, of which the last section included the Hasdal and Habipler junctions on Istanbul's European side, will also help carbon emissions to be reduced by 351,000 tons, Erdoğan said.

The motorway starts on the western side of Istanbul and ends in the eastern Marmara province of Sakarya.

It consists of three main sections and starts from Kınalı in the west of Istanbul, passes the Kocaeli and Sakarya provinces, and ends near the Akyazı district of Sakarya.

The project also includes Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third crossing over the Bosporus connecting Istanbul's European and Asian sides.

The motorway will reduce the traffic burden of Istanbul and its surroundings, Erdoğan said.

The North Marmara Motorway is the most important road to Istanbul Airport, one of the world's largest airports.

It provides direct access to large-scale organized industrial zones (OIZ) in Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces and provides integration between road and rail transport via the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as it accommodates vehicles as well as both high-speed and freight trains.