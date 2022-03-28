Automotive manufacturing company Temsa, a joint company of Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding and the Netherlands-based PPF Group, which owns Skoda, is strengthening its position in the French market with its electric buses.

Delivering more than 5,000 vehicles to France to date and having established its own distribution and service network organization in the region in recent years, the company introduced domestically manufactured electric vehicles to the market.

MD9 electriCITY model electric vehicles, which were demoed in various cities across the globe, have now been introduced in France. A total of three MD9 electriCITY, whose demo rides were started upon request from the region, were delivered to UTP, one of the largest operator companies in France.

The vehicles, which are intended to make significant contributions to environmentally friendly transportation, will be put to use in Southern France. It is aimed to increase the number of vehicles that will contribute to the "Smart Cities" vision with the goal of zero emissions in the coming period.

Temsa France General Director Serkan Uzunay, whose views were included in the company statement, said that MD9 electriCITY is one of the concrete examples of Temsa’s vision for the future.

“In today's public transportation trends, one of the biggest challenges in the world is to combine environmental features with comfort and safety,” he said, noting that it is possible to offer this to customers as cost-effectively as possible.

“Our biggest goal is to contribute to the future of public transportation with the MD9 electriCITY, which we developed with this vision. Accordingly, we are very proud of the positive feedback we receive regarding the vehicles that we have delivered all over the world,” Uzunay said.

Referring to France as among Temsa’s most important foreign markets, Uzunay stressed that as of today, they “have more than 5,000 Temsa branded vehicles on the roads of France. We have delivered three electric vehicles, which will befit the vision of the city, to one of our valued business partners, UTP.”

“In line with the demands and expectations in the region, we have new vehicles for the coming period,” he added.

Temsa, which participated in Autocar Expo, one of the world's most important organizations in the field of buses, its three vehicles attracted a great amount of attention at the fair. MD9 electriCITY was one of the most striking vehicles of the fair with its environmentally friendly technology and comfort.

MD9 electriCITY, which is aimed to make a significant contribution to environmentally friendly transportation, offers an accessible and safe transportation solution with equipment compatible with European Union norms and passenger information equipment integrated into the transportation system.

With its programmable regeneration feature, MD9 electriCITY also allows the vehicle to make maximum use of its battery capacity by generating electricity during the journey. The vehicle, which can carry up to 30+2 people with its high passenger capacity and has three different charging options, can be charged in two hours.

The 9-meter-long (29.53-foot-long) environmentally friendly bus with zero carbon emissions also bears the traces of silent, comfortable, high-performance state-of-the-art technology.