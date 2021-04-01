The United Nations delivered 29 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria's northwestern Idlib province Thursday.

The trucks, carrying aid for the needy people in Idlib and surrounding areas, crossed into Syria through the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to U.N. estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.​​​​​​