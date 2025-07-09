Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Türkiye’s minister of culture and tourism, announced that Ankara, the capital city of Türkiye, has been officially designated as the “Tourism Capital of the Turkic World" for the year 2026.

This significant decision was made collectively at the 10th meeting of the Culture and Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held recently in Ankara.

The 10th meeting of the tourism ministers from the Turkic States convened in a hotel in Ankara, drawing attendance from Ersoy, delegation heads from member and observer countries, and invited guests. In his opening remarks, Ersoy reflected on the unity of the Turkic world, built around a shared language, history, culture and civilization. He emphasized how this unity is transforming the Turkic world into a more visible, effective and integrated force on both regional and global scales.

Growing tourism relations

Ersoy spoke about strengthening tourism relations between Türkiye and its Turkic state partners, sharing encouraging visitor statistics from the first five months of 2025. He revealed that Türkiye welcomed a large number of tourists from these countries, including 317,000 from Azerbaijan, 203,000 from Kazakhstan, 79,000 from Kyrgyzstan, 215,000 from Uzbekistan, 58,000 from Hungary, 106,000 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and 70,000 from Turkmenistan. Expressing heartfelt thanks, he acknowledged the brotherly peoples and his esteemed colleagues for their strong interest in Türkiye.

The minister highlighted various initiatives designed to enhance the visitor experience by leveraging Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. Notably, between June 1 and Oct. 1 this year, 27 cultural heritage sites, including the Hagia Sophia Mosque, Galata Tower, Ephesus, Mount Nemrut and the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, will remain open for evening visits with special lighting as part of the "Night Museums" program.

Additionally, digital museums are being developed to connect younger generations with history through immersive technology, with projects at iconic sites like the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Ephesus serving as key examples. Another groundbreaking initiative is the “Heritage for the Future” project, which aims to safeguard cultural heritage by expanding archaeological excavations throughout the entire year rather than limiting them to specific seasons. This approach not only increases scientific output but also uncovers historical relics in a more systematic and sustainable way. These efforts contribute valuable insights to academia and foster local development, laying a strong foundation for the growth of cultural tourism.

Archaeological advances

Ersoy proudly shared a recent archaeological milestone – the discovery of the 47th tumulus in Gordion, the ancient capital of the Phrygian civilization located within Ankara’s city limits. This UNESCO World Heritage site offers a remarkable opportunity to showcase Ankara’s rich cultural depth to the global community.

Referring to Türkiye’s growing prominence in global tourism, Ersoy cited the May 2025 World Tourism Barometer from U.N. Tourism. According to the report, Türkiye ranked as the world’s fourth most visited country in 2024, hosting 56.7 million foreign visitors. This marked a rise from fifth place the previous year, underscoring Türkiye’s consistent upward trajectory in tourism. Overall, the total number of visitors to Türkiye in 2024 reached 62.3 million.

Deep historical roots

Ersoy described Ankara as a city situated in the heart of Anatolia with a rich history embracing many civilizations, from the Seljuks and Ottomans to the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye. Ankara is home to iconic landmarks such as Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first Grand National Assembly and Ankara Palace. The city also hosts ancient Roman ruins, traditional architecture, natural thermal springs and contemporary art centers, creating a unique blend of past and present.

Ersoy pointed out that Ankara plays a crucial role in cultural diplomacy, hosting numerous events that celebrate the shared heritage of the Turkic world. The city’s diverse array of museums and cultural venues – including CSO Ada Ankara, a major cultural and arts center inaugurated in 2020 in the presence of President Erdoğan – makes it a standout destination for cultural tourism. He stated that these assets make Ankara a city deserving of the title “Tourism Capital of the Turkic World” in 2026.

After Ersoy’s speech, the 10th Meeting of the Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States continued in a closed session. Later, Ersoy shared the joint decision on his social media accounts, proudly announcing Ankara’s designation as the 2026 “Tourism Capital of the Turkic World.”

In his statement, Ersoy said: “With its history, culture and spirit, this title suits Ankara perfectly. Today, by the unanimous decision made at the 10th Meeting of Culture and Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, our capital Ankara has been declared the ‘Tourism Capital of the Turkic World’ for 2026.”

He added: “From Gordion to Anıtkabir, from the Roman baths to CSO Ada Ankara, the city’s rich heritage, museums, art institutions and cultural diversity reflect the shared memory of the Turkic world. This ancient capital, rising in the heart of Anatolia, will now serve not only as Türkiye’s but also as the entire Turkic world’s cultural and tourism showcase. Throughout 2026, we will explore Ankara together and continue to connect the values of our capital with our brotherly peoples.”