In Chicago, the festivities for St. Patrick's Day kicked off with the Chicago River being dyed green, a tradition that marks its 70th anniversary this year. Thousands of people participated in the annual parade, continuing a long-standing celebration that has become a highlight of the city’s calendar.

As one of the most vibrant cities in the U.S. for St. Patrick’s Day, Chicago remained true to its tradition this year. From the early hours of the morning, thousands of Chicagoans filled the streets in green-colored clothing and costumes, ready to join in the fun of the day’s festivities.

The first major event of the day, the green dyeing of the Chicago River, began at approximately 10 a.m. local time. Using a non-toxic, secret formula, the special dye was released into the river from boats that sailed along its course, turning the water into a brilliant green.

The second-largest event in the city was the traditional St. Patrick's Day parade, which saw thousands of participants marching through the streets. The parade is a staple of the celebrations, drawing large crowds each year.

St. Patrick’s Day, celebrated on March 17, honors St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and commemorates his memory. St. Patrick, credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century, is a significant figure in the country’s religious and cultural identity.

What started as a religious observance has, over time, evolved into a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, attracting people of all backgrounds to participate in the joyous occasion.