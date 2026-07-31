The 7th International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in central Türkiye on Friday, filling the skies above the region's iconic fairy chimneys with dozens of colorful shaped hot air balloons from around the world.

Organized by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival brings together 30 special-shaped hot air balloons from Türkiye as well as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Brazil, Slovakia, Austria and Poland.

At sunrise, crowds of local and international visitors gathered in the festival area in Göreme to watch the balloons inflate before taking off over Cappadocia's valleys. Designed in whimsical shapes including a heart, owl, chick, wolf, duck, parrot, octopus, rocket, globe and clown, the balloons performed exhibition flights against the region's distinctive volcanic landscape.

Hot air balloons float above Cappadocia during the International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, July 31, 2026. (AA Photo)

One of this year's highlights was the debut flight of a whale-shaped balloon designed by sixth-grade student Bengi Serra Kaya, whose concept won first place in the city's "Balloon Design of My Dreams" competition for primary and middle school students.

The festival also featured a cycling awareness event, with members of the ruling AK Party's provincial youth branch riding along a bicycle path built by the Provincial Special Administration near the festival grounds.

Speaking to reporters, Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök said the event had created a spectacular visual display over Cappadocia, one of Türkiye's most visited tourism destinations.

Kök said the region is home to 359 hot air balloons operated by 30 companies, adding that 37 of the area's balloon pilots are women.

"Approximately 316,000 guests joined balloon tours between January and July this year," he said. "On average, around 750,000 visitors experience balloon flights annually. Depending on weather conditions, flights take place on approximately 224 days each year. We are delighted to welcome visitors to this unique landscape where history, nature and heritage – from the Hittites and Romans to the Seljuks and Ottomans – come together."

Visitors flocked to the festival grounds in the early morning hours to photograph the colorful balloons rising over the fairy chimneys.

Hot air balloons float above Cappadocia during the International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, July 31, 2026. (AA Photo)

Abdussamet Aygün, who attended the festival with his family, said the unusual balloon designs created unforgettable scenery.

"The festival offers beautiful views with balloons of different shapes," he said. "We came as a family, and we're very happy."

Özge Şenmerdan, who traveled from Ankara specifically for the event, said the atmosphere exceeded her expectations.

"Everyone should come here," she said. "I've traveled to many places before, but I've never seen anywhere this beautiful. I came especially to see the shaped balloons, and the atmosphere here has really impressed me."

Another visitor, Rahime Aygün, said the themed balloons blended perfectly with Cappadocia's famous fairy chimneys, creating a unique landscape.

The International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival will continue through Aug. 2.