A total of 256,777 tourists took part in hot air balloon tours in Türkiye's Cappadocia during the first six months of the year, according to data from the region, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Hot air balloons, which offer visitors a bird’s-eye view of valleys covered with natural rock formations and fairy chimneys, are among the most popular activities for domestic and international tourists visiting the region.

On days when weather conditions are favorable, balloons take flight at sunrise, giving visitors the opportunity to view Cappadocia’s natural and historical attractions from above.

The region has 160 balloons operated by 27 companies, with flights taking place an average of 220 days a year depending on weather conditions.

According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, only 90 days of flights were carried out between January and June this year due to heavy rainfall and strong winds during the winter and spring months. A total of 256,777 tourists participated in balloon tours during that period.

Hot air balloons float above Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

In January, 21,022 tourists joined tours on nine flight days; in February, 21,545 tourists took part over eight flight days; in March, 27,765 tourists participated over 13 flight days; in April, 55,472 tourists joined tours during 18 flight days; in May, 57,775 tourists participated over 17 flight days; and in June, 73,198 tourists took part over 25 flight days.

Last year, 754,098 visitors joined hot air balloon tours in Cappadocia over 223 flight days.

Rain, wind cause decline in flights

Ismail Sucu, deputy chairperson of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Cappadocia offers a variety of tourism activities, but hot air ballooning remains the most popular.

Sucu said hot air ballooning has contributed to Cappadocia’s global recognition.

“Cappadocia is a destination shaped by nature, history and culture. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is a paradise of culture and nature. It is a beautiful region where tourists can view these wonders from the sky by hot air balloon,” Sucu said.

He added that Cappadocia is one of the few places in the world where balloons can fly over such a large area, creating the feeling of exploring a museum from above.

“In 2026, we experienced a partial decline in the number of flights, especially due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. As of the end of June, we recorded 90 flight days. We also saw a total of 9,954 balloon flights carried out. We are in a region where some of the world’s most enjoyable flights take place,” he said.

Hot air balloons sit on the ground in preparation for flight in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

'The unique scenery fascinates tourists'

Balloon pilot Oğuzhan Alkan said Cappadocia takes on a festival-like atmosphere when dozens of balloons rise into the sky at the same time.

Alkan said interest in balloon tours has increased with the spread of social media.

“Hot air ballooning has actually become more prominent than the fairy chimneys themselves in Cappadocia. Around 150 balloons fly every day. There is no other country where flights take place on such a scale,” he said.

“This is why visitors from abroad come especially to see the balloon views and experience flying in one. Our guests often join balloon tours after hiking through the valleys. During the balloon ride, they can also see from above the valleys they explored on foot.”

“One of Cappadocia’s greatest attractions is the sunrise. In the early morning hours, we watch the sunrise together with the balloons. This unique view fascinates tourists,” Alkan said.