Tens of thousands of South African comic book fans and cosplayers flocked to Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate the sixth edition of Comic-Con Africa, the continent’s biggest celebration of pop culture and gaming.

The four-day festival, which began Thursday, celebrated anime, gaming, comics and cosplay with a variety of entertainment, including vintage arcade games, esports and costume competitions.

Fans dressed up as their favorite comic book heroes and villains, snapping selfies in replicas of famous local sets and donning original character outfits inspired by their own imagination.

Cosplayers pose for a portrait during the Comic Con Africa at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 30, 2025. (AFP Photo)

"This year’s Comic-Con has been bigger and bolder than ever before," said Comic-Con Africa Show Director Carla Massmann, adding they anticipate a total of 70,000 fans having walked through the gate by Sunday.

Nkosinathi Skhosana, 24, called Comic-Con Africa "nothing short of amazing” because it was another "safe space” where South Africans of all races and classes could forget their social issues and have fun together.

"Just like Rugby brings people of all races together, Comic-Con is also creating that kind of space for us," said Skhosana.

International celebrities were featured on the main stage, including U.S. actor Jessie T. Usher from the Amazon Prime series "The Boys." Also in attendance were actor, comedian and writer Dan Fogler, known for playing Jacob Kowalski in the Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts,” and Misha Collins, best known for his role as Castiel in "Supernatural.”

Fans were delighted to be treated to autograph and photograph opportunities with international stars, but they also gushed over each other's outfits.

"The first picture I took was with Sailor Moon, my favorite character of all time,” said Owami Sibanyoni, 23, who was dressed as Musa from the animated franchise ”Winx Club."

The event, which is usually held at the end of September, was moved to August to make way for the G20 summit, which will be held at the same venue later this year.