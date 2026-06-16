Nearly half of all children worldwide, or around 1.1 billion, are exposed to at least three overlapping climate threats, according to a UNICEF report published on Tuesday.

The most common combination is drought, extreme heat above 35 degrees Celsius and heatwaves, the UN children's agency said in its Children's Climate Risk Report 2026. It added that almost every child globally is exposed to at least one climate-related hazard.

Children are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than adults because their bodies are more sensitive, UNICEF said. They heat up faster, sweat less efficiently, breathe faster and require more food and water per kilogram of body weight. Their chances of survival in extreme weather events are also lower, it added.

The report assesses children's exposure to eight climate hazards, including droughts, extreme heat, wildfires, heatwaves, coastal and river flooding, sand and dust storms and tropical cyclones.

A climate risk atlas included in the report maps where and how intensely these risks occur and could help governments and other decision-makers better plan and invest more effectively in essential service systems, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.

According to UNICEF, climate risks often overlap and reinforce each other. Around 300 million children live in areas exposed to drought, extreme heat and heat waves simultaneously, while more than 115 million face drought, extreme heat and tropical storms.

The Sahel region in Africa is among the worst-affected areas, with more than 4 million children exposed to heatwaves, extreme heat and sand and dust storms at the same time. In Asia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan are particularly affected.

"Children and young people are least responsible for climate change, yet they are disproportionately affected," said Christian Schneider, head of UNICEF Germany, calling on the German government for stronger climate action and support for vulnerable countries.