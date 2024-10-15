The wildlife of Antarctica and the surrounding Southern Ocean are under increasing threat, according to a report released at a major international conference on Antarctic marine life that kicks off in Australia.

The risks come from unprecedented temperature anomalies, with more frequent marine heatwaves and a dramatic change in sea ice loss, the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC) said, with East Antarctica particularly affected.

Scientists have long seen East Antarctica as less vulnerable to climate change than West Antarctica or the Arctic.

The pressure on the region is further intensified by overfishing, microplastics and tourism, the report said.

ASOC called on the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to take urgent action.

It is time for CCAMLR, which began its annual meeting in the Australian city of Hobart on Monday, to "fulfill its role as the steward of Antarctic marine life," ASOC said.

The 43rd CCAMLR meeting is looking this year at the possible designation of several large marine protected areas (MPAs). The new MPAs are a long-standing demand in Germany and many other countries.

"The decisions made at this CCAMLR meeting could define the future of the Southern Ocean – and our planet," said Sascha Müller-Kraenner, federal managing director of the German Environmental Aid (DUH).

A total of four protected areas are to be established in East Antarctica, the Weddell Sea and the waters of the Antarctic Peninsula. The region is home to many penguins, seals and whales, which are increasingly under threat.

However, a breakthrough has so far always failed due to resistance from China and Russia – because in order to make progress, the approval of all 27 members is needed.

The commission had already agreed in 2009 to establish a system of marine protected areas in the Southern Ocean. Since then, however, only two of the six planned protected areas have been created. Since 2016, negotiations have mostly stalled.

"It's high time for CCAMLR member governments to catch up with the pace of change in Antarctica and with global commitments to protect the ocean," said Jehki Härkönen, ocean policy adviser with Greenpeace International.

So far, only around 8% of the world's oceans are protected. There is still a long way to go to achieve the target of 30% by 2030.

CCAMLR was established in 1980 and includes 26 states and the EU.