Turkey's western and southern beaches are famous for their loggerhead sea turtles, or Caretta carettas, who nest alongside the coastline and provide beautiful images every year. Encouraging news about the Caretta carettas has also been on the rise as the number of the turtles' nests on Iztuzu Beach in Turkey's western Muğla province has now reached 200, local authorities said.

The Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) said in a statement that their teams are continuing their work on the beaches.

They have been guarding 200 Caretta caretta nests by keeping watch during the night, the statement said, adding the sea turtles can make more than one nest during a nesting season.

It said the number of nests detected in the same period last year was 386.

"Due to the long migrations of sea turtles and the fact that most of them reproduce every two or three years, the number of fixed nests cannot be reached every year," it noted.

An aerial view shows Iztuzu Beach in Muğla, Turkey, June 20, 2022. (AA Photo)

"In recent years, we have recorded a record number of nests on Dalyan Iztuzu Beach. Our observations this year indicate a calmer season after two very high years," DEKAMER said.

"Although nest numbers are important data for population status, they are not sufficient to evaluate the population alone.

"With long-term follow-up studies, the general trend is looked at and different parameters are monitored," it added.

The statement also noted that the protection of the country's sea turtles was ensured by monitoring and protection activities supported by the General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry every year.

"Climate change causes the start and end dates of the breeding season to change, the temperature of the nest to increase and an increase in female offspring, while a decrease in food stocks leads to poorly fed turtles not being able to reproduce," it added.