Several dolphins were spotted swimming near Ortaköy Mosque, one of Istanbul's most iconic tourist attractions.

In footage published Wednesday, the dolphins were seen porpoising right along the Bosporus shore, which is usually packed with tourists, boats and ferries.

Maritime traffic in Bosporus has plunged in recent weeks due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with millions of Istanbulites staying at home – either voluntarily or under government orders.

Dolphins play near Ortaköy Mosque, an Istanbul tourist hotspot now void of tourists and boats amid #COVID19 outbreak https://t.co/zwwGoR3V80 pic.twitter.com/Or2XAGgtu1 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 23, 2020

Earlier, dolphins were seen by the Galata Bridge, just off the shores of Istanbul’s historic peninsula, where usually dozens of fishermen would be enjoying the beckoning spring weather.

A four-day enforced lockdown started Thursday in Istanbul and 30 other Turkish provinces in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 98,000 people have been infected in Turkey, including over 2,300 fatalities. Nearly 16,500 have recovered so far.