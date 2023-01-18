It is always an incredible moment to capture when leatherback sea turtles – the world's largest turtle species – come to shore to lay eggs. Thai marine conservation officials were jubilant as they have used thermal imaging equipment, mounted on a drone, to capture footage of exactly that.

Leatherback sea turtles are classified as vulnerable on the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with populations declining due to habitat loss, poaching, and plastic pollution.

The turtle spotted last week had found its way to shore and dug a nest in the sand to lay her eggs. The eggs will incubate for the next 55 to 60 days before hatching, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources of Thailand's (DMCR) website.

The department said a thermal drone was able to gather more information compared to labour-intensive human patrolling techniques, as its sensors could detect the body heat of warm-blooded animals – or more specifically the thermal differences between animals and their surrounding environment – in after-dark conditions.

The technology was helpful in preventing noise and light from disturbing the turtles while nesting, as per reports.