President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement late Monday that Turkey now has a ministry focusing on climate change too.

"Turkey renames Environment and Urbanization Ministry as Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry," Erdoğan said, adding that the ministry will now focus on battling climate change.

Turkey has recently also ratified the Paris climate deal, which was welcomed by the United Nations.

"It's essential that all countries continue to boost ambition, and the Secretary-General has been clear that G-20 countries must lead the way," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Dujarric's remarks were made shortly after all political parties in the Turkish parliament voted "Yes" to the agreement.

Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change reached an agreement on Dec. 12, 2015, to fight climate change and achieve a sustainable low-carbon future at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris.

The Paris Agreement, defined as "a bridge between today's policies and climate-neutrality before the end of the 21st century," seeks to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by stopping global average temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels over the next century and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius, if possible.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also congratulated the unanimous adoption of the law on approval of the Paris Climate Agreement in the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

Kalın made a statement on his Twitter account, quoting the social media post of Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum regarding the Paris Climate Agreement, "An important step has been taken for the future of our country. Best wishes."

Emphasizing that they will continue to work for a greener and nature-friendly world, Kalın said that he congratulated everyone who contributed and supported them.