It's that time of the year again!

Fashion Week Istanbul (FWI) will be bringing professionals from the fashion industry together and help them transcend the borders of Turkey with its annual iteration, which will be held digitally between April 13 and 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 30 short films where fashion meets visual art will be exhibited for the audience during the four-day event. The event will also introduce Istanbul's cultural mosaic to the whole world with the motto "Istanbul pieced together."

On the podium on the first day, collections by young designers will take center stage as part of the New Gen project. After a presentation of the project, Mehmet Emiroğlu will open the show with his designs followed by Ceren Ocak, Niyazi Erdoğan, NEDO by Nedret Taciroğlu, TAGG, Lug Von Siga and Dice Kayek, respectively.

In the following days, the runway will see designs by Çiğdem Akın, Cihan Nacar, the Museum of Fine Clothing, Lug Von Siga, Hakaan Yıldırım, Hatice Gökçe, Mehtap Elaidi, Meltem Özbek, Mert Erkan, Murat Aytulum, Nej, Nihan Peker, Özgür Masur, Özlem Kaya, Özlem Süer, Sudi Etuz, Red Bears, Tuba Ergin, Tuvanam, Yakup Biçer, Zeynep Erdoğan, Zeynep Tosun and the Istanbul Moda Academy (IMA).

A New Gen look by IMA's Beyza Eyüboğlu. (Photo courtesy of FWI)

Organized by the Istanbul Ready-to-Wear and Apparel Exporters' Association (IHKIB), the FWI continues to introduce Turkish designers and brands to the world through international digital campaigns and collaborations:

The event is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and the Turkish Promotion Group (TTG), established within the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), and carried out in cooperation with the Fashion Designers Association (MTD) and the Istanbul Moda Academy (IMA).

To watch the shows and check out the schedule, you can visit www.fashionweek.istanbul to access JOOR, the world's largest digital showroom, or you can follow the events and behind-the-scenes peeks from Instagram @fwistanbul and through the hashtags #fwistanbul and #istanbulpiecedtogether. Live sessions and discussions will also be simultaneously held on Club House and Instagram with industry professionals and fashion and lifestyle influencers.