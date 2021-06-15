The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Ferrari is the beautiful and super fast sports car. However, the Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari has diversified, presenting its first fashion collection and launching itself into the high-end restaurant business.

The brand colours of red and yellow dominated at Sunday's debut catwalk show, which took place amid the production lines of Ferrari's Maranello base in northern Italy.

Designed by Armani veteran Rocco Iannone, Ferrari's creative director, there were oversized bomber jackets and parkas, blending nylon, silk and recycled fabrics, worn with loose or fitted skirts, shorts and trousers.

Many of them carried the Ferrari logo, could be worn by men or women and showcased what the company called a "bold, intrepid and assertive" style.

On Tuesday, Ferrari will reopen to the public the legendary Cavallino restaurant at Maranello, under the direction of Italian chef Massimo Bottura, who has three Michelin stars.

It began life as a canteen and became the favourite spot of the brand's charismatic founder, Enzo Ferrari, to receive employees, clients and friends in a small private room.

It opened to the public for the first time in 1950 and has been remodelled over the last 18 months by architect and designer India Mahdavi.

Ferrari chief John Elkann said the company was keen to "support excellence and the best Italian creativity."