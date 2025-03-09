Traditional qutni ("kutnu" in Turkish) fabric, woven by women in the Turkish southeastern city of Gaziantep and used by globally renowned fashion brands, was introduced to fashion enthusiasts in Russia.

In an event hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Moscow to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Jülide Konukoğlu, the founder of the Kutnia brand, held a discussion on modernizing the production of qutni fabric, an old silk and cotton mix cloth with a striped pattern.

Konukoğlu noted that qutni fabric has been woven in Gaziantep for 500 years and shared how it became part of her life through a social project. She emphasized efforts to promote the fabric and confirmed that its geographical indication has been officially registered.

She explained that she established a factory and created a brand dedicated to qutni fabric, stating, "I did not introduce any innovations in the weaving type or method of qutni. I have it woven on traditional handlooms by skilled artisans."

Konukoğlu highlighted that while they have not altered the weaving technique, they have made design innovations to ensure the fabric remains relevant. She also revealed that the fabric is now being used by the world-renowned fashion brand Christian Dior.

"I first introduced it in London. Fashion is a magical force in promotion. I have reached 30 countries thanks to European-based showrooms," she said.

Emphasizing artistic freedom for designers, she noted that they incorporated motifs from the ancient city of Zeugma into silk-printed products based on designers' suggestions.

Konukoğlu identified Russia as a key market, stating, "Our main goal is to increase awareness of qutni fabric as a traditional weaving type. Its greatest strength is its natural and sustainable qualities. We aim to revive a forgotten heritage, sustain a fading profession and give new life to qutni artisans."

She also announced plans to compile the technical and historical research on qutni fabric into a book, which will be made available in major libraries worldwide and online.

Konukoğlu further revealed that a fashion show featuring qutni fabric designs will be held in Moscow in September, marking the first presentation of these products.

Betül Aksoy Bilgiç, the wife of Türkiye’s ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgiç, expressed that celebrating International Women’s Day during Ramadan added special significance.

"During Ramadan, values such as compassion, solidarity, and sharing come to the forefront more than ever. As women, we strive to spread these values worldwide," she said.

Bilgiç underscored the vital role of Turkish women throughout history, stating, "I would like to specifically commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who granted women the right to vote and be elected as equal citizens. As Turkish women, we owe him our gratitude."

She emphasized that qutni fabric, one of the finest products of women’s labor, symbolizes both Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage and the creativity and craftsmanship of Turkish women.

Following the speeches, the "Kutnia 2025-2026 Fall-Winter" collection, blending qutni fabric’s historical richness with modern silhouettes, was showcased under the direction of prominent Turkish choreographer Uğurkan Erez.

The event, supported by Turkish Airlines (THY), was attended by participants from various countries and fashion enthusiasts from Russia and Türkiye.