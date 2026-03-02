Hatay, known as a gastronomic city in southeastern Türkiye, offers a rich array of flavors, with "tepsi kebabı" – literally “tray kebab” – standing out as a favorite among residents and visitors alike. During Ramadan, this traditional dish becomes a popular choice for iftar, offering a hearty and flavorful meal to enjoy with family and friends.

Part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Hatay is celebrated for its vibrant culinary culture. Tepsi kebabı, a signature dish, is carefully prepared by skilled chefs at nearly every butcher shop and restaurant. The meat is finely minced with a special tool called a zırh, then cooked in a wood-fired stone oven, giving it a distinctive aroma and flavor.

Tomato paste being poured over tray kebab, Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Seasoned with a blend of spices, tepsi kebabı consistently ranks high on travelers’ “must-eat” lists when visiting Hatay.

Chef İhsan İlkay Nar, who shared the recipe, emphasized that the dish is one of the strongest symbols of Hatay’s culinary heritage. He noted that in addition to being minced with precision, cooking the meat over a wood fire is essential. Like many of Hatay’s rich dishes, tepsi kebabı delights the palate with its depth of flavor and satisfying texture.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

For the kebab

1.2 kg (2.6 lbs) medium-fat beef and lamb

2 bunches of parsley

2 fresh red peppers and 2 green peppers

Ingredients for tray kebab laid out on the table, Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

3 garlic cloves

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp tomato paste

For the topping

5 tomatoes

4 onions

4 peppers

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup water

Tray kebab topped with vegetables and onions before baking, Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Preparation

Mince parsley, peppers, garlic, and meat using a zırh.

Once the mixture is finely minced to match the meat’s texture, add salt and black pepper and mix thoroughly.

Spread tomato paste evenly on the bottom of a copper or brick tray.

Spread the meat mixture evenly over the tray, shape and score it into slices.

Place quartered tomatoes, peppers, and onions on top of the meat.

Mix two tablespoons of tomato paste with a cup of water and pour over the tray.

Bake in a stone oven for approximately 15 minutes.

Serve the Hatay tepsi kebabı hot, accompanied by pide bread.