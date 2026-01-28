The way we live is subtly altered by each season. Quickly, summer passes. No one sits still; the days are long and the drinks are cold. Things are different in the winter. A gradual inward turning occurs when the air becomes crisper and the first snowflakes appear. We extend our time at the table, increase our conversation and seek solace in the simple, familiar things.

In the winter, I've always felt more at home with a warmed beverage. They bring to mind dimly lit cafes with vintage music blaring in the background, overcrowded tables where nobody checks the clock, hazy windows and damp outerwear dangling by the entrance. Even with total strangers, these moments feel like they belong. Somehow, winter has a calming effect on people.

In Turkish tradition, salep is a powerful representation of winter. Just smelling it can transport you back in time. In the distant past, salep vendors would roam the streets at night, their calls resonating through the buildings. People could identify them by their voices alone.

Salep, a traditional Turkish hot drink, on a wooden background. (Shutterstock Photo)

For salep, a cup was never merely a beverage; it was an integral element of nightlife and street culture. It retains the same sense of familiarity and warmth whether made at home or ordered at a cafe.

Boza holds a comparable place on cold nights. This thick, slightly sour and satisfying drink brings people together through shared history. On chilly evenings, boza vendors were once a common sight in neighborhoods. Families would purchase it to enjoy together, with roasted chickpeas on the side and cinnamon sprinkled on top. Boza is best drunk with others rather than savored in solitude, owing to its inherently social nature.

The traditional Turkish drink boza, with roasted chickpeas. (Shutterstock Photo)

Even though not all winter drinks have deep historical roots, many nonetheless serve practical purposes. Contemporary winter rituals, for instance, often include a mug of hot chocolate. After a long, chilly walk or during a conversation that doesn’t call for much speech, it becomes a popular choice for a quiet evening. It fits naturally into the winter scene and provides a sense of coziness, particularly for younger generations.

Compared with the light, refreshing teas of summer, winter tea takes on an almost medicinal quality. When one feels sick or exhausted, people commonly prepare this blend using herbs, dried fruits and spices. In many households, it is customary to offer a cup of hot tea during the winter months. Rather than being spoken aloud, this gesture is passed down through generations as a subtle cultural sign of care.

Turkish coffee, on the other hand, is a year-round staple that takes on a deeper character in winter. There is no haste. Guests often stay longer than expected, which is why it is served after meals or during extended conversations. As you hold the cup in your hands, the warmth of the drink mirrors the warmth of the exchange. Fortune-telling, laughter and curiosity carry the ritual forward even after the coffee has been finished