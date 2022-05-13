Paris will now get to taste the vivid flavors of Turkish cuisine. A food event has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the Paris Embassy Culture and Promotion Counselor, and Le Cordon Bleu. Many Turkish authorities, French journalists, and leading figures from the French gastronomy, culture and art world attended the event.

Turkish chef Ali Ronay, who has a wide knowledge of Anatolian Turkish cuisine, made a presentation of Ottoman cuisine's signature dish hünkar beğendi (the sultan's delight) to the guests. Besides, the guests tasted other Ottoman tastes, such as stuffed grape leaves with sour cherries, balık pilaki (fish-and-white bean salad), and güllaç (rice wafers stuffed with nuts).

The recipes in the "Centennial Recipes and Turkish Cuisine" book prepared by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism under the auspices of the Presidency were used for the Turkish dishes that were promoted.

The event is the first significant event held in the international arena before the Turkish cuisine week, which will be celebrated on May 21-27 this year.

Ambassador Refik Ali Onaner, who made the opening speech at the event, mentioned that Turkish cuisine is a rich and historical cuisine and that it represents Turkish culture and the Mediterranean.

Pointing out that the countries around the Mediterranean sometimes cannot come to a common idea about the country of origin of their dishes, "My solution for such occasions is: We used the same eggplant and tomatoes on both sides of the Mediterranean, it is not surprising that we made the same delicious flavors," he added.

Turkey introduces Turkish cuisine at the capital of France, Paris, world-famous Culinary School Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, France, May 11, 2022. (AA Photo)

Chef Ronay stated that he studied at a culinary school in Lyon, France 20 years ago, adding that it is a great opportunity and honor of introducing the unique Turkish cuisine and culture abroad.

Under the direction of Ronay, 20 French journalists and influencers attended a workshop in which attendees showed off their culinary skills in the making of stuffed grape leaves with sour cherries.

On the other hand, Turkish cuisine will continue to be promoted at the Taste of Paris Gastronomy Festival, which will be held in Paris on May 12-15.

The rich recipes of Turkish cuisine will be brought to the international stage with Ronay's presentations during the four-day festival.