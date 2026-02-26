Isparta, a province in western Türkiye, is home to many regional delicacies, among which "yalvaç güllaç" holds a special place. This traditional dessert is particularly popular during weddings, religious holidays and other festive gatherings. Its light, milky texture also makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a sweet yet gentle dessert during Ramadan.

Passed down through generations in the Yalvaç district, güllaç has become an indispensable feature of celebratory tables. What sets yalvaç güllaç apart is its preparation method and unique texture. The dessert is made by curdling boiled milk with yogurt whey to create fresh curd, which is then wrapped in soaked güllaç sheets and topped with sweet syrup.

A hand reaches for kaymak on yalvaç güllaç, a traditional dessert from Isparta, western Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Renowned for its light, creamy texture, yalvaç güllaç is both nourishing and satisfying. Chef Hafize Yıldırım emphasized that the dessert is an integral part of the Yalvaç area’s culinary heritage. “Thanks to the curd in its filling, it is both nutritious and filling. Our mothers and grandmothers always made it for holidays. We continue this tradition today,” Yıldırım said.

She also stressed the importance of using fresh, natural ingredients and noted that patience and care are key to achieving the dessert’s delicate flavor.

Ingredients for 5 servings

3 liters of milk

1 tea glass of sugar

1 cup of yogurt whey

5-6 sheets of güllaç

Syrup is poured over yalvaç güllaç, a traditional dessert from Isparta, western Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

2 cups of sugar

2.5 cups of water

200 grams of clotted cream

Preparation

Add yogurt whey to boiling milk to curdle it.

Place the curd in a strainer to remove excess liquid.

Cut güllaç sheets into 8 triangular pieces.

Ingredients for yalvaç güllaç are displayed on a table, Isparta, western Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Soak the sheets in water, then place them on a cloth to remove extra moisture.

Mix 1 tea glass of sugar into the curd.

Place curd portions onto the güllaç sheets and roll them up.

Prepare syrup by boiling 2 cups of sugar with 2.5 cups of water. Pour over the arranged güllaç rolls. Let rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.